Franklin County seeks federal grant to rehab low income houses in Franklin County

Franklin County is seeking 700 thousand dollars in federal funds to help rehabilitate low and moderate income homes in the county.
The county has agreed to seek a federal community development block grant to help rehabilitate homes in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The commission recently completed a similar project and was able to rehabilitate 5 mobile homes and completely replace 5 others.
Commissioners said if the grant is funded they will want the program to focus primarily on rehabbing mobile homes and not replacing them so more people can be helped with the limited funding.
The grant application is due in August – commissioners will have to hold a second public hearing on the issue before the application is submitted.
