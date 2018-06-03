FWC's Fishing in the Know - June 2018

Grant Walton with his spotted seatrout catch. Photo by Matt Smith with Panama City Inshore.
Red Snapper - Gulf
State and federal recreational season starts June 11
Information: The recreational red snapper season for both Gulf state and federal waters will run June 11 through July 20. This season includes those fishing from private recreational vessels (must have Gulf Reef Fish Angler on license), and for-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit (may only target snapper in state waters and must have State Gulf Reef Fish Charter on license). The federal for-hire season (for charters with federal reef fish permits only) is June 1 through July 21.
Scallops
Season starts June 16 in Dixie County and a portion of Taylor County
Information: The bay scallop season starts June 16in all state waters south of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County, through all of Dixie County. This season opening includes Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee. The season will remain open through Sept. 10. The bay scallops seasons in other areas begin in July and August.
Commission Meeting – June
Information:
The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the June 19-20
meeting in Sarasota. Please visit MyFWC.com and click on “FWC Commission Meetings” and the link under “Next Meeting” to see the agenda
.
Draft rule discussions (if approved, these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Trap fisheries: Staff will review public feedback recently gathered at workshops across the state and will present a series of draft rules to modify the stone crab, blue crab, and spiny lobster trap fishery regulations.
- Live food shrimp: Demand for food shrimp sold alive has been expanding in recent years. Current regulations require commercially harvested food shrimp to be iced. This proposed rule change will exclude live food shrimp from seafood icing requirements and establish regulations specific to handling of commercially harvested food shrimp sold alive.
Discussions:
- Coral reefs: Review and panel discussion on status of coral reefs, response to the current disease event, update on restoration efforts, and an overview of state and federal management partners.
- Federal fishery management update
2018 Lionfish Challenge
Find a tagged fish, win up to $5,000
Information: The 2018 Lionfish Challenge runs through Sept. 3 and rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for removing lionfish. This year’s program includes a new tagged-lionfish component. Catch an FWC-tagged lionfish and win up to $5,000. Other prizes will be awarded for lionfish removal. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories will be crowned the 2018 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at MyFWC.com/Lionfish
.
Snook – Atlantic
Season closes June 1 in state and federal waters
Information: The recreational snook season in Atlantic state and federal waters closes June 1, reopening to harvest Sept. 1. This includes all waters of Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River. Gulf state and federal waters also closed. All Gulf and Atlantic state and federal waters will reopen Sept. 1.
Gag – Gulf
Recreational season starts June 1 in most state waters
Information: The recreational gag grouper season starts June 1 in most state and all federal Gulf of Mexico waters. This season will remain open through Dec. 31, closing Jan. 1, 2018.
Monroe County follows Atlantic regulations and is open from May 1-Dec. 31.
State waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties are open April 1-June 30 and Sept. 1-Dec. 31.
Amberjack – Gulf
Season closes June 1
Information: The recreational amberjack season closes June 1 in Gulf state and federal waters. The season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1-Oct. 31.
Triggerfish – Gulf
Season closes June 1
Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season closes June 1 in Gulf state and federal waters. The season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1-Dec. 31.
Gulf Reef Fish Survey
Attention Gulf Anglers
Information: Snapper and grouper season is right around the corner. That means it is time to sign up for or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. Registration for this survey is required if you fish from a private vessel for the following reef species in the Gulf: red and vermilion snapper; gag, red, and black grouper; greater and lesser amberjack; banded rudderfish; almaco jack; and gray triggerfish.
If you are NOT a Gulf reef fish angler and don’t plan on fishing for these reef species in the Gulf this year, please do not sign up or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. By only sampling anglers who plan on fishing for those species, Florida is improving recreational data collection. Questions? Contact us at Marine@MyFWC.com
.
Just a reminder – renewing the Gulf Reef Fish Survey does not renew your fishing license, so if needed, remember to renew that as well!
Thank you for helping Florida collect more timely and precise data on Gulf reef fish harvest.
Gulf Reef Fish State For-hire Program
Sign up for new program before snapper season starts
Information: For-hire operations who do not have a federal reef fish permit but target reef fish such as red snapper in state waters must sign up for the Gulf Reef Fish State For-hire Program before targeting these species. To sign up, visit any tax collector’s office and ask to have the no-cost State Gulf Reef Fish Charter added to your license. State Gulf Reef Fish Charter must be on your license if you plan to target any of the following species in state waters: red and vermilion snapper; gag, red, and black grouper; greater and lesser amberjack; banded rudderfish; almaco jack; and gray triggerfish.
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including shore-based shark fishing, trap fisheries, shrimp and bay scallops.
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
