Gov. Scott: 40-Day Red Snapper Season Starts on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With Florida’s red snapper season beginning this Monday, June 11, Governor Rick Scott encourages Floridians and visitors to take full advantage. Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World and recreational saltwater fishing contributes $8 billion annually to Florida’s economy. Fishing is just one of Florida’s incredible natural treasures. Florida’s fishing, like the state’s world-renowned beaches, attract millions of visitors to the Sunshine State every year and led to Governor Scott announcing this week that Florida experienced the highest quarter ever for tourism with more than 33 million visiting the state in the first quarter of 2018. Also, last week, Governor Scott announced that this Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, are license-free freshwater fishing days in Florida.
Governor Scott said, “Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World and now is the perfect time to get outdoors and go fishing. I am proud that Florida’s world-class fishing continues to attract visitors from around the world, fueling our incredible tourism industry which supports more than 1.4 million jobs across our state. I encourage all Florida families and visitors to spend time with their loved ones this weekend enjoying Florida’s beautiful outdoors and head out for red snapper next week.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Bo Rivard said, “We are proud to lead Florida’s conservation efforts so that residents and visitors can access and enjoy all our state has to offer, like red snapper fishing, bass fishing, boating and more.”
For red snapper season, this year and next year are unique compared to previous years in that Florida’s Gulf recreational red snapper season will be the same in both state and federal waters.
Anglers fishing from private recreational boats will need to have their recreational saltwater fishing license (unless exempt) and will need to have Gulf Reef Fish Angler on their license (includes those that are exempt) to target red snapper or other certain reef fish in Gulf state and federal waters (excluding Monroe County). You can get this printed on a license at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.
To learn more about the 40-day recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Snappers.
To learn more about license-free fishing, visit MyFWC.com/License.
http://live.oysterradio.com/