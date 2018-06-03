Newly Discovered CarrabelleBeach Assault Landing Video to Debut on D-Day at Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum

Carrabelle Beach, FL (June 1, 2018) – When Camp Gordon Johnston in Carrabelle, FL opened in 1942, it was for the purpose of training Infantry Divisions, including the US Army 4th Infantry Division, and their support units in amphibious warfare. This training and the men who trained here would be put to the test on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The first amphibian infantry assault teams to arrive on French soil were from the 4th Infantry Division at Utah Beach. The D-Day invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in history and included over 100,000 Allied troops.
Carrabelle Beach was the site of many practice beach assault landings. The amphibious training conducted here was preparation for the D-Day invasion. Camp Gordon Johnston (CGJ) WWIIMuseum was thrilled to recently discover a fascinating Army training film showing the Carrabelle Beach landings that took place March 1943. There are numerous, well-recognized photos of the Carrabelle Beach assaults and now Camp Gordon Johnston Museum has the actual video footage filmed by the U.S. Signal Corps. The amphibious training conducted at this site was the last step before shipping out to England.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWIIMuseum has just recently reopened in its brand new facility at 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL, though construction continues. This new site is literally in the middle of Camp Gordon Johnston history and WWII history. This museum location is directly across from the very beach where the CGJ beach assaults occurred in 1942-1943.
Just in time for the anniversary of D-Day, the museum is excited to announce that work on the Museum Theater has now been completed and the theater is set up and fully operational. On Wednesday, June 6, the museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. The newly discovered Carrabelle Beach Assault video will be shown for the first time on that day starting at 1 pm and will continue to run every 10 minutes in the brand new 25-seat theater. If visiting on D-Day is not possible, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will be showing the video daily after its D-Day debut. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum Background
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWIIMuseum, located in Carrabelle, Florida, was established to honor and preserve the heritage of the men and women who trained at the camp during WWII. Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 for the sole purpose of training Infantry Divisions and their support units in amphibious operations by U. S. Army Engineer Special Brigades [ESB]. This camp trained a quarter of a million men, closing in June of 1946. Three infantry divisions and two special brigades left here after receiving amphibious training to confront tyranny both in Europe and the Pacific. Visitors can learn about their dedication, fears and heroism at the Camp GordonJohnston WWII Museum.
For more information, go to http://www.campgordonjohnston.
com or https://www.facebook.com/pg/ CGJ.Museum or contact us at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/