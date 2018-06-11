Red tide found in two samples in Gulf County waters

Red tide was found in background concentrations in two water samples taken from Gulf County waters last week.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive samples were found at Oak Grove in the St. Joe Bay and St. Joseph Point about 2 miles south of the St. Joe Bay.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
In 2015 a persistent red tide bloom decimated the scallop population in St. Joe Bay.
State researchers are still working to rebuild the scallop population in Gulf County.
