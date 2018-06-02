State Road 61 Construction Begins Notification

|
|RE: Resurfacing of State Road (S.R.) 61 (Wakulla Springs Road) from Wakulla County line to south of S.R. 369 (U.S. 319), to include reconstruction of intersection at County Road 2204 (Oak Ridge Road),
Leon County
Financial Project Identification Numbers: 436726-1-52-01 & 437751-1-52-01
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin resurfacing a 2.8-mile section of State Road (S.R.) 61 (Wakulla Springs Road) in Leon County on Monday, June 4. The project includes the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of County Road 2204 (Oak Ridge Road). The roundabout construction will include the addition of sidewalks, drainage improvements, landscaping, and lighting. Additionally, road resurfacing, guardrail replacement, and minor drainage improvements will be made from the Wakulla County line to south of S.R. 369 (U.S. 319). Work is anticipated to be complete by summer of 2019.
Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during construction. Lane closures will be restricted during construction to minimize impacts to the traveling public. During roundabout construction, the flashing signal will be replaced with four-way stop signs. Access to driveways and business entrances will be maintained.
Additional roundabout information is available at alerttodayflorida.com/roundabout.html.
Additional project information is available at nwflroads.com.
The FDOT complies with various non-discrimination laws and regulations, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status.
Should you have questions regarding this project, contact Jeff Kerwin, P.E., FDOT Project Manager, at (850) 245-7927 or via email at jeff.kerwin@dot.state.fl.us. You may also contact Ian Satter, District Three Public Information Director, toll-free at (888) 638-0250, extension 1205 or via email at ian.satter@dot.state.fl.us.
Jeff Kerwin, P.E.
FDOT Project Manager
Midway Operations Center
FDOT District 3
17 Commerce Boulevard
Midway, Florida 32343
Phone: (850) 245-7927
Email: jeff.kerwin@dot.state.fl.us