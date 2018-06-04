The Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum in Carrabelle will unveil a newly discovered Carrabelle Beach Assault Landing Video on D-Day – which is this Wednesday.
When Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942, it was to train Infantry Divisions, including the US Army 4th Infantry Division, in amphibious warfare.
Carrabelle Beach was the site of many practice beach assault landings.
The training would be put to the test on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6th, 1944.
The D-Day invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in history and included over 100,000 Allied troops.
The first amphibian infantry assault teams to arrive on French soil were from the 4th Infantry Division at Utah Beach.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum recently discovered an Army training film showing the Carrabelle Beach landings that took place March 1943.
Just in time for the anniversary of D-Day, the museum is excited to announce that work on the Museum Theater has now been completed and the theater is set up and fully operational.
The newly discovered Carrabelle Beach Assault video will be shown for the first time on that day starting at 1 pm and will continue to run every 10 minutes in the brand new 25-seat theater.
On Wednesday, June 6, the museum will be open from 1-4 p.m.
If visiting on D-Day is not possible, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will be showing the video daily after its D-Day debut.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is now open in its brand new facility at 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle Beach.
The museum location is directly across from the very beach where the CGJ beach assaults occurred in 1942-1943.
There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
