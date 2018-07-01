Bay Scallop season begins on July 1st in Franklin County waters and in mid-August in Gulf County.
Florida approved regionally-specific open seasons for Bay scallops this year which means the timing of the summer bay scallop season will vary to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to various regions.
Under the new season schedule, bay scallop harvest will be allowed from July 1st through September 24th for Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County including Carrabelle, Lanark, and St. Marks.
The 2018 bay scallop season in St. Joseph Bay and Gulf County would run from August 17th through September 30th.
The short season for Gulf County is intended to help rebuild the bay scallop population in St. Joe Bay which was decimated by a red tide bloom in 2015.
The Regionally-specific open seasons are for 2018 only.
The FWC will set a long-term season in St. Joseph Bay once the scallop population in that area has more fully rebuilt.
