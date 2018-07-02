FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

WILSON is a 2-3 year old wirehaired terrier mix and so cute to look at. He came in with no socialization and we have been working with him but he still has a ways to go. Wilson needs an experienced adopter and someone with time to devote to his social development. He needs to learn to trust and gain confidence and that takes time and patience. If you feel you are equipped to help this cutie, please come to the Humane Society and meet him!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/