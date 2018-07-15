FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Lila is an adorable 3 month old Black Mouth Cur pup. She is a social, playful lovebug looking for her forever home. The Humane Society is at capacity and we really need people to come forward to adopt so we can continue intaking pets in need. Please come to the shelter to meet Lila and all the other wonderful pets we are housing at this time.
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
