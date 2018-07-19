The Franklin County School District said it expects the state to issue a school grade for the Franklin County School by the end of this month.
School grades were released statewide on June 28th, the Apalachicola Bay Charter School received a B grade this year while the Franklin county School received an incomplete.
The Florida Department of Education issued the incomplete because they said the Franklin County School failed to meet the requirement of testing 95% of students.
The school appealed that decision based on the fact that one of the testing companies did not submit test scores for seven students who were therefore not included in the school grade calculation.
The District said they are confident the re-calculation, with the inclusion of these students’ tests, will result in FCS receiving a school grade at the end of July, when the appeals process is complete.
