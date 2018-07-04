It is now easier than ever to keep up with activities and news from the Franklin County school district.
The School district has just released a new mobile app for smartphones and tablets Called Franklin County SD.
The app provides the latest news and information from the Franklin County School District including an updated feed of district news and events with photos and links to the district’s website as well as all social media posts.
Notifications can also include breaking news, updates about school closures, calendar changes, attendance alerts or even sports updates.
Log-in credentials will be disbursed during Open House to allow parents to customize notifications they wish to receive.
The school district said the app is designed to get parents more involved.
School superintendent Traci Moses said “Research has shown that students are more successful when parents and community members are actively engaged in their academic and extracurricular activities.”
Again the app is called Franklin County SD – and you can download it today at GooglePlay or at the Apple app store.
