Lovin' Summertime at Mexico Beach! ☀

|JULY IN THE SUMMER TIME
You can definitely tell that summer has hit Mexico Beach. The water is pristine, the sand is gleaming white, and the sun is brilliant. For all our residents and visitors, we want to remind each of you to wear proper sun protection gear and sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and be sure to cool off from time to time. If you are planning a trip to see us soon-and we hope you are-please take note of these suggestions as well. We hope you enjoy summer just as much as we do!
RECAP OF OUR FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS
It was a great Fourth of July here in Mexico Beach. We had some wonderful activities during the day that saw great turnouts. The day started with our Sandy Shoes 5K Fun Run. Over three hundred participants signed up and enjoyed the morning event. We would like to thank Tyndall Air Force Base for providing a patriotic start to our race, which included three active duty airmen leading the start of the race. A kind thank-you also goes to the veterans who staffed the water stations along the race route and the Air Force for their support.
Our next event was the Kids Fishing Rodeo, which took place down along the jetties at Canal Park. There was an excellent turnout, and some interesting fish were caught. A complimentary luncheon was provided to all the young anglers and their families.
Our celebration concluded at the end of the day with our Best Blast on the Beach fireworks show. Shot from the City Pier, the show was spectacular, and our beach was filled with visitors and locals who enjoyed sitting back and watching the show. It was a great way to end another amazing Fourth of July here in Mexico Beach.
A very special thank-you goes out to the Special Events for Mexico Beach committee, which sponsors all the events. This group is made up completely of volunteers and they raise funds to pay for the show. Thank you, Special Event Committee!
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month, we had a gift certificate from the Grove of Mexico Beach up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Stephanie Poorman from Springfield, Illinois. Congratulations, Stephanie!
JULY GIVEAWAY
This month, we are giving away a gift certificate to White Sands Salon & Boutique, a full-service salon and boutique that provides the latest trends in both hair and fashion. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com
) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|This month we are delighted to introduce three lovely couples who came to our beaches to celebrate their weddings. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
MICHAEL AND CHRISTY
Michael and Christy are the first couple we'd like to introduce. They joined us from Madisonville, Kentucky, for their romantic beach wedding. Congratulations, Michael and Christy!
RICHARD AND GRACE
Next are Richard and Grace, who came from Atlanta, Georgia, for their nuptials. It was a bright and sunny day on the beach for their wedding celebration. Congratulations, Richard and Grace!
MICHAEL AND NADINA
Michael and Nadina joined us from Heflin, Alabama, to tie the knot. It was a beautiful ceremony and the weather was perfect. Congratulations, Michael and Nadina!
MEXICO BEACH 18TH ANNUAL
PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
|April 1–July 31
|The Mexico Beach 18th Annual Photography Contest began April 1 and runs until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach-past and present. You can either drop your photos off at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center or mail them in. A complete form can be found online at MexicoBeach.com. There is no fee to enter and the contest is open to all ages.
MEXICO BEACH FARMER'S & CRAFT MARKET
|July 14 & 15
|The Mexico Beach Farmer's and Craft Market will take place on both Saturday and Sunday at Parker Park on Hwy. 98 in Mexico Beach. The market will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (CDT). Spend both mornings browsing the booths, where you'll find a variety of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more.
MEXICO BEACH OFFSHORE CLASSIC
|July 27-28
|The 14th Annual Mexico Beach Offshore Classic is set for July 27 and 28! This two-day pelagic fishing tournament will give out cash prizes. Anglers have opportunities to catch the big one in three fishing categories: Kingfish, Dolphin, and Wahoo. The Captain's Party will kick off this event on Thursday, July 26 at the El Governor Motel. The fishing starts bright and early on Friday, July 27 and on Saturday, July 28. Weigh-ins for both days will take place at the Mexico Beach Marina.
22ND ANNUAL MBARA KINGFISH TOURNAMENT
|August 24-25
|Come participate-or cheer on the participants-at the 22nd Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament, a charitable event with proceeds going to build artificial reefs. Kicking off the event is the Captain's Party, held at Beacon Hill Park on Friday, August 24. The fishing begins on Saturday, August 25, at 5:00 a.m. and goes to 5:00 p.m.; the fish will be weighed at the Mexico Beach Marina. This tournament is a family event, giving family and friends a chance to come and have fellowship with one another while at the same time supporting the worthwhile cause of building marine habitats in the Gulf of Mexico.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here
or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|GROUPER FINGERS
|This is a great little recipe to enjoy as a snack or as a meal. You can also use red snapper if you had a good day of fishing. We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook(www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
4 grouper fillets, cut into 2-inch fingers
1 ½ cups flour
⅓ cup cornstarch
1 ½ teaspoons dried dill
1 ¼ cups buttermilk
⅓ teaspoon ground mustard
1 teaspoon salt
Vegetable oil
Tartar sauce (recipe below)
TARTAR SAUCE
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup grated onion
½ cup dill relish
½ teaspoon dried dill
Juice from one lemon
Salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS FOR TARTAR SAUCE
In a small bowl, combine the mayo, onions, relish, and dill. Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
PREPARATION
In a large Dutch oven, pour the oil to a depth of 3 inches and heat to 350 degrees. In a shallow dish, combine flour, cornstarch, dill, salt, and mustard. In a separate dish, pour in the buttermilk. Dredge the fish strips in the flour mixture, then dip fish strips in buttermilk, and then dredge in the flour mixture again to coat. Fry the grouper fingers, in batches, until golden brown (4-5 minutes). Drain on paper towel. Serve with tartar sauce and enjoy!
|THINGS TO THINK ABOUT
—A hundred years ago, everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today, everyone has cars and only the rich own horses.
—What if my dog only brings back my ball because he thinks I like throwing it?
—Every time you clean something, you just make something else dirty.
—Which letter is silent in the word "scent"- the s or the c?
—In English, the letter w is called "double u." Shouldn't it be called "double v"?
—Intentionally losing a game of rock, paper, and scissors is just as hard as trying to win.
—The word "swims" upside down and backwards is still "swims."
—If you replace the w's with t's in "what, where, and when," you get the answer to each of them.
—February 2, 2022, falls on a Wednesday. On February 1, 2022, we'll be able to say, "Today is Tuesday and tomorrow is '2s Day'"!