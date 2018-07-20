NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 18, 2018

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Community-Based Restoration Grant Funding NOAA announced the recommendation of $8.2 million in funding to support 16 projects through the Community-based Restoration Program Coastal and Marine Habitat Restoration Grants.
Coastal Resilience Fund – Request for Proposals
NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced a request for proposals under the 2018 National Coastal Resilience Fund. This new fund will invest up to $30 million in restoration of natural infrastructure such as marshes, reefs, and beaches. Proposals are due August 7
Meet Our Electronic Technologies Coordinator
Since 2006, NOAA Fisheries has invested more than $27 million to develop and implement electronic technologies in fisheries across the nation. In this interview with Brett Alger, our National Electronic Technologies Coordinator, learn more about electronic monitoring and the future of technology in fishing.
Alaska
ShoreZone Coastal Habitat Surveys Continue
Scientists involved in the Alaska ShoreZone program have been steadily imaging and mapping Alaska’s rich coastal habitats since 2001. This month—Habitat Month
at NOAA Fisheries—imaging experts embarked on a 5-day survey of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in southeast Alaska to fill in some of the remaining gaps.
West Coast
Less Error, Better Forecasts
A new technical memo describes a statistical framework for modeling population changes in Chinook salmon in the Columbia and Snake Rivers. By better accounting for human and environmental error, the new integrated population model will improve accuracy of population forecasts and extinction risks.
Pacific Islands
Streamlining Permitting in the Pacific Islands
Effective permit management is critical to supporting fisheries. The Pacific Islands Regional Office is working to transform the permitting process for the Hawaii longline fishery by combining two databases into a single, more robust system, all while ensuring continuity of service for the fishing community and the integrity of legacy data.
Final Rule for Pacific Highly Migratory Species
In order to satisfy the obligations of the United States under the Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean, NOAA Fisheries issued a final rule establishing limits on fishing effort by U.S. purse seine vessels and bigeye tuna catches by U.S. longline vessels in the Convention area.
Southeast
Summer Issue of Gulf Fishery News Available
The latest issue of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s newsletter, Gulf Fishery News, is now available online. Topics include updates from the June Council meeting, a new criterion for gauging the status of reef fish, recent regulatory changes, and upcoming events.
Greater Atlantic
Meet Eric Hutchins, Habitat Restoration Biologist
Eric Hutchins is a restoration biologist with NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Habitat Conservation. Eric has worked on more than 50 dam removal projects in his 22 years in habitat restoration. One of his great skills is showing people of all ages the importance of their local ecosystem.
Young Humpback Freed from Entanglement
NOAA and partners worked together off the coast of Sandy Hook, New Jersey, last week to cut a length of rope entangling a juvenile humpback whale, giving the young whale a second chance at survival.
Events
July 19
Annual public meeting of the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment Trustee Council
in Long Beach, Mississippi.
July 23
Informational webinar on federal for-hire permit holders
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
July 23
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops
in Ocean City, Maryland.
Announcements
July 23
Pre-proposals due for FY 2019 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants
.
July 23
Submissions due for 2018 NOAA Habitat Photo Contest
.
July 27
(Extended Deadline) Nominations due for the 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award
.
August 7
Proposals due for 2018 National Coastal Resilience Fund
.
August 15
Application deadline for membership on the three regional Marine Mammal Scientific Review Groups
.
Federal Register Actions
