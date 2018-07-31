Paddling, Music and Fishing on the Coast this Fall

|
Take a Road Trip To The Coast
Nothing says summer more than a road trip! And there's no better way to send summer packing than with a late summer getaway road trip. Along the way, you'll encounter dozens of parks, wildlife areas, museums and recreational opportunities. Many lodging providers are pulling out the stops to offer late summer getaway packages.
APALACHICOLA
The Owls Nest: Book 3 nights and save 10% OR Stay 7 nights for the price of 6 nights (June – August 2018).
The Apalach Guest House: Book 3 nights and save $20 per night OR Stay 7 nights for the price of 6 nights (June – August 2018).
The Gibson Inn will host its popular Murder Mystery Weekend September 21-23, October 26-28 and November 30-December 2, 2018. This weekend package of intrigue for two includes:
A room for 2 guests, Friday & Saturday night, cocktails on Friday night, a delicious breakfast on Saturday & Sunday mornings, dinner for 2 on Saturday evening, and lots of entertainment.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Stay 6 consecutive nights at St. George Island's beachfront Buccaneer Inn and get the 7th one free! The Buccaneer also offers a 15% discount for seniors over 55 and/or military.
Collins Vacation Rentals features specials that include individual guest house discounts as part of their Fall rental specials. Some of the offerings include: Reserve Villa H-6 for any 18 FALL 4 night stay and receive 1 additional night free for a savings of $305 or reserve any 2018 FALL 7 night stay and receive 25% off for a savings of $381! Book any available week at Heatwave between October 1st and November 25th and receive a 10% discount. Learn about all discounts here.
Resort Vacation Properties features last minute vacation deals, homeowner offers and advance booking specials.
Fickling & Company is offering several lodging specials including book 4 nights and get 5th free and repeat guest thank you discounts.Suncoast Vacation Properties - Save up to 20% on select property rentals.
CARRABELLE
Many of the Sandy Beach Properties offer a mid-week special available and a 10% discount for guests returning to the same property more than once in any calendar year. Pirates Landing Condos and Sands of Carrabelle Townhomes: Mid-Week Special - Book two nights and get the third night free! (available Monday-Thursday Only, not available on holidays or special events, homes that require a 3 night minimum will receive the 4th night free).
Receive a Great Deal when you Stay & Play at the St. James Bay Villas and Condos. The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on our perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course.
The Carrabelle RV Resort currently offers two vacation packages – a massage package featuring accommodations, a massage and dinner at a local restaurant and an outdoor package featuring accommodations, plus hiking, kayaking and dinner at a local restaurant.
Amberjack Season Opens August 1
The recreational amberjack, triggerfish and permit season opens in state waters August 1 just as the red snapper season closes. The gag grouper opens September 1 as does the snook season. Access the most current fishing license and fishing regulations here.
Kingfish Tourney August 3-5
August 3-5 – 15th Annual Kingfish Shootout. This weekend event gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy themselves while advocating a wonderful cause that helps so many. All proceeds go to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Over $915,000 raised in the past 14 years.
Apalach Farmers Market August 11, 25This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm. Click here for details.
SGI Summer Sizzler 5K Aug. 4
2018 St George Island Sizzler 5K Race and One Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018. The Sizzler is an annual nonprofit event. This year, all proceeds benefit The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County, Inc. (ECCC).
Paddling TripAugust 25
Join the Apalachicola Riverkeepers on their monthly paddling trip on August 25 in and around the Apalachicola River and Bay. The trips are free to members and $30 for non-members. In addition to their monthly paddling trips, the Apalachicola Riverkeepers are also hosting longer paddling excursions (10+) miles which are best suited for paddlers with experience.
Paddlejam Oct 5-7The fall version of the Apalachicola Paddlejam festival will be held October 5-7 in Apalachicola and on St. George Island. This three day festival celebrates the Forgotten Coast through paddle sports, muisic and food. The highlight of the event will be an attempt by paddlers to break the world record for the largest floating kayak raft. New this fall will be a paddling fishing tournament.
No Kayak? No Problem!
Franklin County features several kayak and boat rentals. Click here to see a list of all kayak, canoe and boat rental businesses in the county.Discover the Apalachicola River Blueway
The Apalachicola River and associated tributaries has long been a favorite destination for paddling enthusiasts. Kayaks and canoes are ideal ways to experience the Apalachicola’s 107 miles from the Jim Woodruff Dam to its mouth under the John Gorrie Bridge in Apalachicola. The scenery is beautiful and the river, sloughs, coves, and bluffs are perfect for quiet exploration. Kayaks and canoes are ideal ways to experience the river and the area’s natural habitat, and many of the best places are accessible only by paddling. The Apalachicola River is part of the State Blueway trail.
The State's Greenways and Trails Division has created a series of Blueway maps which feature access points, campsites, points of interest, and amenities. Use them in combination with the Blueway Guide when planning a paddling trip. Click here to learn more about the Apalachicola River Blueway guide, trails and to download paddling trail maps.
Lighthouse ClimbAugust 26
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb August 26 from 8-9:30 pm. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $10 for the general public and $5 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
Nature Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting a series of nature talks and events this Summer. Unless otherwise noted, the events take place on Wednesdays at 2 pm at the Visitor Center located at108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.August 1, 8, 15, 22
- Summer Sea Turtle Talk
Bay Day Sept. 28
It's all about the Bay onSept 28 as the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (The Reserve) celebrates National Estuaries Day at its Nature Center in Eastpoint.Activities will include dozens of free, fun and educational activities for kids and adults including marine animal touch tanks, and estuary-themed games. The Sea Turtles of the Forgotten Coast exhibit will demonstrate what a sea turtle nest might look like and show videos of nesting sea turtles and hatchlings! Attendees can also tour the ANERR’s impressive 5,400 square foot Nature Center with its three large aquariums filled with local estuarine and marine life, an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room.