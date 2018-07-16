Paddy to be released in Port St Joe on Tuesday, July 17th 2018

Paddy, a juvenile green sea turtle will be released into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, July 17th 2018 promptly at 8:00 am central/9:00 am eastern. The release will take place at 9435 West Highway 98 Port St Joe, FL 32456 across from the Lookout Lounge. Gulf World Marine Institute will send a vehicle ahead. Please look for the Institute car. The sea turtle was rescued on March 19th near the south end of St. Joe Beach by a member of the Gulf County and East Bay Sea Turtle Patrol.
The animal had a compression fracture and mild swelling around the left eye. This trauma was from an unknown cause. Paddy was brought to Gulf World Marine Institute for a full wellness check and wound treatment. Initially the sea turtle was thin and not eating on its own. Over time the animal began to successfully forage and dive. The animal has gained weight and still has visibility in both eyes. Paddy has been medically cleared and deemed releasable by Florida Fish
and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The public is invited and encourage to attend this wonderful event.
*This event is weather depending.
http://live.oysterradio.com/