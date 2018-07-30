The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is seeking help from the public to collect live scallops from the St. Joe Bay.
On Saturday, August the 4th, the FWC will hold a one day scallop rodeo in Gulf County.
The purpose of the event is to collect live scallops from the St. Joe Bay to help restore the scallop population in Gulf County.
Each volunteer can collect up to 50 scallops, which must be kept alive in a bucket of water.
The collected scallops will then be placed in predator exclusion cages to protect them from predators over the next year.
The event will begin at 7 AM on Saturday and end at 6 PM.
Anyone wishing to take part will check in at one of four locations, including Highland View Public Ramp, Frank Pate Park public ramp, Presnell's Marina, or the TH Stone State Park.
If you have questions about the event, you can e-mail bayscallops@myfwc.com.
