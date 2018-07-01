Your Ultimate Guide to Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration!

|
Celebrate Independence Eve with us
on July 3rd!
Riverfront Park, 5:00-10:00 p.m.
If you just can’t wait for July 4th, join the thousands of people who come from near and far to celebrate our Independence, a little ahead of everyone else in America, on Independence Eve!
This spectacular event culminates in a stunning fireworks display over the Apalachicola River and has been recently ranked one of the top 12 Independence celebrations in Florida by Trips to Discover! Enjoy live music, a parade, free ice cream, food truck's, children's activities, and more.
Riverfront Park, on Water Street in downtown Apalachicola, is where it all happens! Admission is free, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.
Support the Fireworks
While Enjoying a Reserved Table!
The VIP section includes table and chair seating, with complimentary snacks and beverages from a private bar on the dock along the river. You’ll have a pleasant place to enjoy your food and the entertainment. Join the many community businesses and individuals who are supporting this event! (Tables start at $500.)
For more information call (844) 272-2523
The Scoop
Every year we hear people say that no one does an Independence celebration like Apalachicola. And this year is going to be bigger and better than ever. Here’s the scoop on this year’s event...
Live Music
Southern Flood @ 4:45 p.m.
Bo Spring Band @ 6:30 p.m.
|
Southern Flood will be the opening act this year! They are a local band that focuses mainly on 70's rock. The four musicians are Ellis Seawrighton lead guitar, Hobson Fulmer on lead vocals and guitar, Charles Elliott on bass and backing vocals and Steve Burke on drums.
They formed the band in 2016. Influenced by rock acts like Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, Tom Petty and Van Halen, among others, they like to bring an up-tempo show to the audience. The band wants you to, "expect to have fun and get on your feet!"
|
The Bo Spring Band is our featured entertainment for the evening! The Band is an Americana group from Port St Joe, the featured entertainment for our “Independence Eve” event.
Bo met his wife Lauren, the group's vocalist, while performing with a band opening for Willie Nelson in 2001 at the Classic Center in Athens, GA. After marrying and moving to Florida, they joined forces with upright bass player Randon Hicks and drummer Tim Dutrow.
The band released their debut album in April 2017.
They blend their crowd-pleasing Americana sound from Rock, Soul, Country, Funk and Bluegrass music. “We can’t wait to play this event,” says Lauren. “We’re working on our set list now, focusing on feel-good tunes that people know and love. There will be something for everyone.”
Click the video below to watch the Bo Spring Band perform.
Visit our Food Truck Court!
5:00 p.m. - Until
A new element of our Independence Eve Celebration this year is the addition of food trucks. With more than 6,000 people expected to attend the event, our goal is to provide fast, efficient food service at family-friendly prices with delicious options to suit every taste! Look for tacos, barbecue, fried chicken, hot dogs, Hawaiian and Filipino island food, snowcones, and even a British food truck!
Free Children's Activities
5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Also new, the Center for History, Culture, and Art will be offering free kids’ art activities. Located just across the street from Riverfront Park, the center will host a kids’ art fair with all art supplies provided at no charge.
Director Merrill Livingston is putting together a fun collection of collage materials, canvasses, and red, white, and blue paint for kids of all ages to create their own art piece to take home. Face painting will also be available. Parents will enjoy perusing the gallery of Independence Day themed art for sale by local artists.
Join in the Red, White & Blue Parade!
6:30 p.m.
The Red, White and Blue Parade will line up and depart from Lafayette Park at 6:30. Bicycles, golf carts, pedestrians, and dogs are welcome to get decked out in red, white and blue and join in. The parade heads down Avenue B to Riverfront Park. Spaces are first come, first served.
If you would like to enter a motorized vehicle other than a golf cart, please call 850-323-0176 in advance.
Free Ice Cream Social!
7:00 p.m.
After the parade, get in line for free ice cream and all the trimmings!
Representative Halsey Beshears
Veterans Tribute
8:30 p.m.
Our speaker for the veteran’s tribute will be our state Representative Halsey Beshears!
Beshears was elected to this position in 2012, and he has been re-elected subsequently.
We’re honored to have him as our speaker for this event.
Fireworks!
When the sun dips below the horizon, get ready for the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast!
Where to Park?
If you can't find a spot close to Riverfront Park, try the Battery Park area under the bridge or the public parking lot on Market Street near the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Apalachicola's Independence Eve Event is made possible by the generous financial support of:
Title Sponsor
Allen & Brenda Jones
Premier Sponsors
Cathy Caddell & Charlie Warnke
Vicki & Karrol Fowlkes
George & Pam Mahr
Billy Schultz
Jim & Susan Bachrach
Judy & John Rutz
Mariterese and Pat Balthrop
Torben and Sarah Madson