AirBnB has big impact on rural Florida counties

Homeowners in rural counties of Florida are experiencing a notable increase in income thanks to Airbnb guests who want to experience and explore off-the-beaten path areas in the Sunshine State.
Airbnb released a report this week saying 32 counties in Florida including Franklin County earned $24.7 million in supplemental income and took in 125,000 guests in the past 12 months.
The counties are listed as "economically distressed rural counties" with a population of 75,000 or less.
According to AirBnB, Franklin County had 100 hosts who welcomed over 6000 guests in the past 12 months and bringing in over 1 million dollars in rent.
That was a 76 percent increase over the year before.
Gulf County had 110 hosts welcoming over 4700 guests – a 110 percent increase.
Wakulla County saw a 205 percent increase in AirBnB visitors with 45 hosts and 2400 visitors.
Wakulla County only has three hotels and the local Airbnb host community helped boost popularity and income to a total of $276,000.
http://live.oysterradio.com/