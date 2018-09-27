The Bay Scallop Season in Gulf County was closed on Wednesday because of red tide in the St. Joe Bay.
The closure is 5 days before the season was scheduled to end on September 30th.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation Commission closed the scallop season at noon on Wednesday as a precautionary measure due to the presence of red tide in the St. Joe Bay.
The Florida Department of Agriculture recently announced a similar closure for clams, mussels and oysters due to the algae bloom impacting the area.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine algae called Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.
In its mid-week red tide status report, state officials reported “medium” concentrations of red tide from eastern Bay through Gulf counties.
In Northwest Florida, reports of fish kills were received for Walton, Bay and Gulf counties.
Respiratory irritation was also reported in Gulf County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/