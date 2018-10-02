A quick note from us - Explore Northwest Florida

|
October 2018
Activities & Events
Find your fall adventures here.
Best Activities and Events Ever!
October Agritourism and Other Activities
Local Farmers Markets and Roadside Stands are set up throughout the rural area of Northwest Florida during the fall season, offering locally home grown vegetables, melons, pumpkins, wild honey, and other fresh produce and dairy products, as well as fresh homemade breads, fruit pies, soaps and regional crafted specialties for your enjoyment or to share. Stock up FRESH for the holiday season.
Support our local farmers and homemade craft providers!
Wildflower Alert Fragrant Ladies’ Tresses
by Eleanor Dietrich, Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alliance
This is one of our largest Ladies’ Tresses, (Spiranthes odorata) growing up to two feet tall or sometimes more. It is found in very moist soil, often in wooded swamps. It begins blooming in late September to October and continues until frost. It gets its common name from the sweet smell of the flowers. It gets its botanical genus name because the small flower spiral around the tall stem. They are in the Orchid family which you can tell when you look at one closely.
Fall Events Are Plentiful Around Northwest Florida
2018 Northwest Florida
Championship Rodeo in Bonifay
October 4th-6th - This three-day event is held at Memorial Field, Veterans Boulevard in Downtown Bonifay. Don't miss the exciting Rodeo Parade Fri Oct 5th & Sat Oct 6th starting at 1:00 PM.
*Bonifay Kiwanis Club Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Rodeo*
Emerald Coast Theatre Company Presents "The Spitfire Grill"
October 4th-7th - Miramar Beach - This heartwarming musical will lift your spirits and give you a song in your heart. Based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff. For show details call 850-684-0323, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or www.visitsouthwalton.com.
Mexico Beach “Music in the Park”
Come out and enjoy free music all month long! With a great lineup we are sure you’ll love spending a long weekend enjoying our beaches. Lineup: Charlie & Dana Black Oct 4th,Whip-O-Will Still Oct 11th, Flabbergasted Oct 18th and Baby Gray Oct 25th.
St. George Island's Pink Out!
October 5th - This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. Festivities begin at 6 pm, Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun! www.floridasforgottencoast.com
Florida Cavern’s State Park Cultural Celebration
October 5th & 6th - Marianna - "History Comes Alive at the Caverns!" This two day event showcases live demonstrations, filled with wildlife displays, educational exhibits, and interpretation of the spirit and folklore of our ancestors that have used the land we now call Florida Caverns State Park. For more info call 850-482-1228 or visit www.visitjacksoncountyfla.com.
Apalachicola Paddle Jam 2018
October 5th-7th - Held in Apalachicola and on St. George Island, this three day festival celebrates the Forgotten Coast through paddle sports, music and food. The highlight of the event will be an attempt by paddlers to break the world record for the largest floating kayak raft. For a complete schedule visit
Pirates of the High Seas Fest on Panama City Beach
Setting sail October 5th-7th - This year’s FREE festival, held at Pier Park, is sure to take pirate fun to a whole new level. Columbus Day weekend will bring waves of fun-filled adventures to Panama City Beach with the annual Pirates of the High Seas Fest. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
ApalachOktoberfest 2018
October 5th-7th - This will be one for the record books! This year’s three-day event will feature great local made beer, eats, and the best in live music in the streets of Downtown Apalachicola. www.floridasforgottencoast.com
Marianna’s Historic Russ House Haunted Tours
October 6th - Tours are open to the public from 4:00 to 10:00 PM. Come meet the Emerald Coast Paranormal Concept Team...and our spooks in this Jackson County historic mansion.
Art & Wine Splash on St George Island
October 6th - This event takes place during what many locals consider their favorite month on the island, when temperatures are a bit cooler and the annual monarch migration brings beautiful butterflies to our shores. Artists will be demonstrating their talents at various Island locations from 2 pm to 5 pm. Setting this event apart from other arts and crafts shows is the special Wine Walk along our beach shores. www.floridasforgottencoast.com
Buddy Guy, Live in Concert - Downtown Panama City
October 10th - The Blues are really proving to be “alive and well”! Buddy Guy, American blues guitar and vocal icon, is back on tour and bringing his soulful music to American cities again. Guy’s monumental hits like “Mustang Sally,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and “Feels Like Rain,” are classics but the audience will get to see Guy playing fresh jams as well. Visit www.destinationpanamacity.com for details.
Jackson County Bellamy Bridge
Ghost Walks
Ghost Visits will be held on October 12th, 5:00 - 9:00 pm
Hear the legend of Elizabeth Bellamy’s restless ghost….
11th Annual Village of Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest
October 12th & 13th - Time to roll out the barrel and discover unique suds & ales! American specialty beers from around the nation will be available for participants to sample and savor. The main event on Saturday will featurel live music and more than 200 domestic and international craft beers for sampling.
Panama City's Strummin' Man Ukulele Festival 2018
October 12th - 14th - This three-day Music Festival features world renowned Ukulele Artists, Workshops, Vendors & Activities for all ages. Shop music & food vendors, learn to hula, get a chance to shake it off & jam on stage. See the Giant LED wall – join in the strumming and jam with our “Aloha Friday Jam”. Downtown Marina.
30A Half Marathon & 5K Weekend
October 12th - 14th - Santa Rosa Beach - Back for the 3rd year, this event is bigger and better than ever. We will kick off the fun with the 30A BBQ Festival on Friday, more fun on Saturday and the main event half marathon and 5k races on Sunday. www.30ahalf.com or www.visitsouthwalton.com
21st Annual Pumpkin Fest 2018 in Downtown Havana
October 13th - All day family event starting at 9:00 AM. Lots of fun activities, costume contests, pony rides, train rides, face painting and carriage rides. Arts and crafts, homemade goodies and food vendors will line the streets. Gadsden County TDC has more information atwww.dosomethingoriginal.com
19th Annual Mexico Beach Art & Wine Festival
October 13th - Enjoy live music, beer and wine, live and silent auctions while mingling with artists and perusing through their original creations. This annual event is hosted by the Special Events for Mexico Beach. All proceeds will go towards the July 4th fireworks show. www.mexicobeach.com
