ANERR Datalogger Towers down in the Apalachicola Bay - boaters Beware!

Boaters beware! The weather and datalogger towers at East Bay and Dry Bar have been knocked down and moved by Hurricane Michael. The East Bay tower is now submerged off of the St George Island Bridge at coordinates N 29 41.323’ W 84 53.666’. Boaters in this area should exercise caution, and look out for the wooden pilings on the tower. Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is currently working with the US Coast Guard to have the East Bay tower marked as a hazard. The whereabouts of the Dry Bar tower are unknown. If you see the large wooden tower or debris from it, please record the GPS coordinates and contact the Apalachicola Research Reserve at 850-670-7700 or message them on Facebook.
