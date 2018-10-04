Animal control seeing an increase in dog attacks on cats in Apalachicola

It is not safe to be a cat in Apalachicola.
The Franklin County Animal Control Department has been receiving more calls than usual about cats being killed by dogs in the city.
The calls have generally come in very early in the morning before animal control officers are at work.
Animal Control chief Fonda Davis said many of the calls have come in at 4 in the morning.
He said the Department is trying to figure out how best to deal with the problem and hope to have a plan in place soon.
County Commissioner Noah Lockley said the problem is particularly bad in his neighborhood.
He said he thinks the people whose dogs are involved wait until after hours to let their dogs run free knowing that animal control officers have already gone home for the day.
