Sunday, October 14, 2018

BUTLER AGENCY Hurricane Michael Update #2: Sunday, October 14 -- We Are Here!

An Update From Our Staff
We reopened on Friday, October 12th with limited staff. Our entire team has since returned and is in office today to assist in any way possible.

The check ins and "How are you" calls are so greatly appreciated! Our team evacuated and remained safe throughout the storm. We hope the same is true for you and your family.

As we continue working to assist our customers, please continue tocontact your carrier directly by phone or go online to your carrier's website to report your loss if you are able to do so. Please continue reading below for a list of companies and claim numbers that you can contact to expedite your claim. Do not try to assess whether your damage was the result of flood or wind - file claims with ALL carriers covering your home. They will make their determination as to the source of damage. If you do not know your policy number, please be prepared to provide your name, phone number, and property address to the carrier.

If you do not know your carrier, please call us. Our office lines have been restored at the office and we can be reached at 850-670-1200. Please direct ALL calls to the office phone rather than cell phones. As you can imagine, our phones are VERY busy. The carriers have call centers equipped to handle the large influx of claims following this catastrophic event. When possible, please direct your First Notice of Loss directly to the carrier.

We are unable to assess the damage to individual homes. Please read below for a link to NOAA's imagery of our area if you have been unable to complete your initial damage assessment.

Again, we are here for you today and in the difficult time we all face. Be patient.

Cliff and Denise Butler
Allison Drake
Zach Ward
Celeste Crews
Miranda Pilger
Claim Contact Information
American Integrity -- (866)277-9871
American Strategic Insurance -- (866)274-8765
American Strategic Insurance Flood -- (866)511-0793
Avatar -- (877)233-3237
Bankers -- (800)765-9700
Bass -- (954)473-3198
Cabrillo -- (866)482-5246
Citizens -- (866)411-2742
Cypress -- (877)560-5224
Elements -- (EPIC) (866)709-8749
Federated -- (800)293-2532
FEMA Flood -- (800)767-4341
FL Family Insurance -- (888)486-4663
FL Peninsula -- (877)229-2244
Florida Specialty(formerly Mt Beacon) -- (866)554-5896
Frontline Torrent Flood -- (877)254-6819
Frontline -- (866)6730623
Heritage Property & Casualty -- (855)415-7120
Homeowners Choice -- (866)324-3138 (888)2105235
Olympus -- (866)281-2242
Orchid -- (866)370-6505
Progressive -- (800)-925-2886
Seacoast Brokers Insurance -- (843)341-1600
Security First Insurance -- (877)581-4862
Southern Fidelity Insurance -- (866)722-4995
Southern Oak Insurance -- (877)900-2280
Sterling Surplus (Flood) -- (855)227-2202
TAPCO -- (800)334-5579
United Property & Casualty -- (888)256-3378
Universal Property & Casualty -- (800)470-0599
Velocity Risk Underwriters -- (844)878-2567
Weston Insurance -- (877)505-3040
Wright Flood -- (800)725-9472

  • The carriers prefer that insureds call them directly to expedite the claims process.
  • Have alternate cell phone numbers ready to give to the claims hotline when you report your damage. They will ask you the general extent of your claim; if you were impacted by floodwaters, they will also ask how high the water got inside your home.
  • Claims will be prioritized by greatest need. This was a catastrophic event. Be patient.
  • You can take necessary steps to prevent further damage to the property.
  • Take LOTS of photos! If you have to remove damaged items from the property, keep them on your property until adjuster advises you to move them.
  • Do not sign anything from a vendor who promises to get your damage fixed quickly. This may be a scam assigning the control of your benefits to them.
  • Keep all receipts of any expenses incurred.
  • Take notes when an adjustor visits and write down anything you may want to mention to him or her.
  • Cooperate with the adjustor. He/she will identify themselves to you. They do not tell you what is covered and what isn't. They simply assess the damage and report to the company for whom they are working.
NOAA's Hurricane Michael Imagery
Please Navigate to:

This site will allow you to access NOAA's imagery of the damage to our area for quick Check In on your home. We do not currently have specifics on the damage or lack of damage at any properties in our area.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
