Citizens Opens Catastrophe Response Centers in Port St. Joe, Apalachicola

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Citizens Property Insurance Corporations is opening Catastrophe Response Centers (CRCs) in Port St. Joe and Apalachicola on Wednesday to process claims and assist customers recovering fromHurricane Michael.
Citizens will open the mobile claims center at 12 noon EDT in the parking lot of Centennial Bank, 202 Marina Drive, in Port St. Joe. In Apalachicola, the CRC will locate at the Apalachicola City Complex, 192 Coach Waggoner Blvd. The Tallahassee site will close Tuesday, October 16. Citizens representatives will be available at the Tallahassee Insurance Village located at Heritage Plaza, 2810 Sharer Road starting on Thursday, October 18 at 8 a.m.
“This will provide Citizens with a physical presence in the counties where we are seeing about 85 percent of our claims,” said Barry Gilway, Citizens President, CEO and Executive Director. “If our customers can’t come to us, we will try to get to them.”
CRCs provide in-person service to policyholders who may be cut off from their usual means of communication. CRC staff can answer questions and help policyholders report a catastrophe claim. They also can issue advanced payments for additional living expenses, if appropriate.
Following Wednesday’s Port St. Joe and Apalachicola opening, Citizens representatives and claims handling specialists will be available at four separate sites.
Catastrophe Response Center Locations:
Apalachicola City Complex
192 Coach Waggoner Blvd.
Apalachicola 32320
Open: 12 noon EDT, Wednesday, October 17
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT
Centennial Bank (parking lot)
202 Marina Drive
Port St. Joe 32456
Open: 12 noon EDT, Wednesday, October 17
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT
Sam’s Club (parking lot)
1707 SW 23rd St.
Panama City 32405
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT
Tallahassee Insurance Village
Heritage Plaza
2810 Sharer Road
Tallahassee 32312
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT
Thursday, October 18 to Saturday, October 20
To make your CRC visit more efficient, please bring the following information, if available. CRC volunteers can assist you in locating this information if you have a Photo ID and insured property address:
- Policy information
- Current contact information
- Date of loss
- Description and photos of damage (if possible)
Citizens customers have a number of options to file claims. Citizens representatives are available 24/7 to handle claims calls at 866.411.2742. Policyholders can also file claims on line at myPolicy. A short registration process may be required.
http://live.oysterradio.com/