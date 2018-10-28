DBPR Secretary Signs Emergency Order to Aid in Hurricane Michael Recovery

Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Jonathan Zachem issued an Emergency Order suspending Florida statutes and rules that may prevent, hinder or delay necessary response and recovery from Hurricane Michael for counties identified in the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration DR-4399. See the Emergency Order HERE.
“Many residents throughout the Florida Panhandle have been adversely impacted by Hurricane Michael,” Secretary Zachem said. “Under Governor Scott’s leadership, the Department is working to provide the resources needed during this difficult time to help quickly repair and rebuild our great state.”
The Emergency Order extends certain licensure deadlines and permits local governments to authorize local specialty licenses allowing individuals and businesses licensed in other local Florida jurisdictions to assist with restoration efforts. The order waives certain fees related to relocating or reopening businesses closed from damage caused by Hurricane Michael, and clarifies that no DBPR license is required to install non-permanent, emergency tarps to roofs. Finally, the order waives licensure requirements for disaster-recovery mitigation organizations and non-profit organizations to repair non-residential structures dedicated to public use, such as community centers, houses of worship and sports facilities.
The Emergency Order will correspond with the effective dates of Governor Scott’s Executive Order 18-276, and any extensions thereof.
http://live.oysterradio.com/