FEMA Assistance

Disaster unemployment assistance is available to survivors who lived or worked in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla or Washington counties who lost income as a direct result of Hurricane Michael in Florida.
The purpose of disaster unemployment assistance is to help workers whose primary incomes are lost or interrupted by a federally declared disaster. It differs from regular state unemployment insurance because it provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, loggers and employees who work on commission.
Individuals in the 12 counties designated for disaster assistance in Florida must first apply for regular unemployment insurance by visiting the Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity or calling 800-385-3920 Mon. through Fri. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET; and Sat. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will notify claimants if they are eligible to file for disaster unemployment assistance.
The deadline to apply in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington counties is Nov. 14, and in Leon County the deadline is Nov. 16.
