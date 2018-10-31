FWC's Fishing in the Know- November 2018

|
Saltwater License-Free Fishing Day Nov. 24
Information: Florida residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license on Nov. 24.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions apply.
There are eight license-free fishing days each year including four freshwater and four saltwater.
Fishing licenses can be purchased at 1-888-FISH-Florida or at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
. All fishing license fees are used to support fish and wildlife conservation in Florida and help attain additional funding from the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration program.
Hogfish – Keys/East
Florida Recreational season closes Nov. 1
Information: Hogfish recreational harvest closes in state and federal waters in the Keys/East Florida region Nov. 1. This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf coast of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast. The Keys/East Florida hogfish season is open from May 1 through Oct. 31.
Both state and federal waters in this area reopen to harvest May 1, 2018.
Amberjack – Gulf
Recreational season closes Nov. 1
Information: The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state and federal waters closes Nov. 1. The season will remain closed through April 30, 2018, reopening to harvest May 1-31 and again in August.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including trap fisheries and shrimp.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: These three programs reward anglers and encourage them to target a diversity of species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Anglers can join the new Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and a chance to win a weekend getaway) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
