Wednesday, October 31, 2018

FWC's Fishing in the Know- November 2018

November 2018

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Increasing a fish’s chance of survival after it is released will help ensure fish populations remain sustainable for future generations. Learn more about fish handling tips at MyFWC.com/Fishing.

tarpon
Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com.

Saltwater License-Free Fishing Day Nov. 24

Information: Florida residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license on Nov. 24.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions apply.
There are eight license-free fishing days each year including four freshwater and four saltwater.
Fishing licenses can be purchased at 1-888-FISH-Florida or at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. All fishing license fees are used to support fish and wildlife conservation in Florida and help attain additional funding from the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration program.
Hogfish – Keys/East

Florida Recreational season closes Nov. 1

Information: Hogfish recreational harvest closes in state and federal waters in the Keys/East Florida region Nov. 1. This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf coast of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast. The Keys/East Florida hogfish season is open from May 1 through Oct. 31.
Both state and federal waters in this area reopen to harvest May 1, 2018.
Hogfish [MyFWC.com]
hogfish map

Amberjack – Gulf

Recreational season closes Nov. 1

Information: The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state and federal waters closes Nov. 1. The season will remain closed through April 30, 2018, reopening to harvest May 1-31 and again in August.
Amberjack [MyFWC.com]

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including trap fisheries and shrimp.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Saltwater Comments [MyFWC.com]

Angler recognition logo

Catch a Florida Memory

Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards

Information: These three programs reward anglers and encourage them to target a diversity of species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Anglers can join the new Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and a chance to win a weekend getaway) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  

vermilion
Vermilion snapper

SOCIAL SALTWATER

whiting record
Going on the Record
That's right folks, we have a new Florida State Record! Jacksonville angler Larry Finch caught this 18 inch, 2 lb. 3.12 oz whiting off Flagler County last month qualifying him for the new record. Here he is showing off his catch at his shop Atlantic Seafood Market. A big thanks to Fish PrintShop for providing custom fish prints for our new record holders.

