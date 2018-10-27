Gulf County EOC Morning Update 10-27-18

MEDIA RELEASE
October 27, 2018 – Morning Update
Gulf County, FL — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open at the Gulf County Public Library at 110 Library Drive, Port St. Joe. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m, daily through November 3.
Representatives from the State of Florida, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.
To apply for assistance, you will need the following:
· Social Security number
· Daytime telephone number
· Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
· Insurance information, if available. Insurance is not required to receive assistance.
Applicants can visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
The Department of Children and Families has initiated the federal Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to assist communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Families are encouraged to pre-register and take advantage of the phone application option by calling 855-278-7136.
For Gulf County, the dates are October 26-November 4 for pre-registration; October 27-October 30 for phone applications and October 31-November 4 for in-person applications at Gulf Coast State College (3800 Garrison Ave. Port St. Joe.).
People are encouraged to pre-register online in advance of your local site visit. Individuals also can apply at D-SNAP site locations without pre-registering.
Visit the D-SNAP website for more information on pre-registration, site locations, and hours of operation.
Distribution centers
Tarps are available at the Wewahitchka Gym and Centennial Building. Donation centers are no longer accepting donations. All future donations will be directed to the state distribution center. For more information on getting supplies to the state center, please call 850-227-2349. To make cash contributions, please visitwww.VolunteerFlorida.org.
Residents needing supplies may go to the following distribution centers:
· Wewahitchka Gym (852 S. Hwy. 71, Wewahitchka), Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Closed Sunday.
· Centennial Building (2201 Centennial Dr., Port St. Joe), Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Closed Sunday.
· Washington Rec Center (401 Peters Rd., Port St. Joe), Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun: 2-5 p.m.
Operation Blue Roof
For Army Corps of Engineer help with roof tarping, visit www.usace.army.mil/blueroof or call
888-466-3258.
Electric updates
If you are a Duke Energy customer and have not had power restored, please check your electrical box. If there is a black check mark or green dot on it, that means it has been inspected and that Duke Energy has your address and will be reconnecting you to their grid soon. If you see a red x on your box, you will need to have it repaired by a certified electrician. Once it has been repaired, please call 850-229-8944 and leave your name and address so that inspectors may come and check your box to be sure it is safe.
Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative is reporting that 83% of its customers in Gulf County have power as of Thursday morning.
GCEC’s phone system is now working. Wewahitchka office: (850) 639-2216.The Wewahitchka office lobby is open for regular business hours, which are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The online bill pay system at www.gcec.com is operational and no late fees are currently being assessed.
Legal aid hotline established
A legal aid hotline now is available for Hurricane Michael survivors in Florida who cannot pay for an attorney: 1-866-550-2929.
Those who qualify will be matched with Florida lawyers who have volunteered to provide free legal help:
• Securing FEMA and other benefits
• Making life, medical and property insurance claims
• Dealing with home repair contractors
• Replacing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the hurricane
• Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems or landlord/tenant issues
Callers can leave a message to provide their name, telephone number, county of residence, and a description of their legal problems on the hotline at any time. Calls will be returned within two business days between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Voting starts today
Super Center Voting Stations will be open today through November 6 daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. Super Center locations:
· Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office (401 Long Ave, Port St Joe)
· Wewahitchka Public Library (314 N. 2nd Street, Wewahitchka)
For more information, contact the Supervisor of Elections at 850-229-6117 or https://www.votegulf.com/
Curfew, boil water, burn ban
A curfew remains in effect for Gulf County. The hours are midnight to 5 a.m. EST and 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. CST. Also, the boil water notice for White City, City of Wewahitchka and City of Port St. Joe has been lifted. A burn ban remains in effect for all of Gulf County.
Tetanus and flu shots
The Florida Department of Health is offering free tetanus and flu shots at its locations in Wewahitchka (807 Highway 22) and Port St. Joe (2475 Garrison Ave.). These locations are open Monday through Friday during regular business hours
Crisis clean up
From now through November 2, residents can call 800-451-1954 for help with home cleanup. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed because of the overwhelming need. This hotline CANNOT assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration.
