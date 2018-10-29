Helios Education Foundation Donates $25,000 to Help Florida College Students Affected by Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., October 26, 2018 – The Florida College System (FCS) has secured $25,000 from Helios Education Foundation to provide assistance to students enrolled at Chipola College, Gulf Coast State College and Tallahassee Community College who were impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said, “I appreciate Helios Education Foundation for prioritizing our state’s college students, many of whom work full-time jobs and raise families while attending college. Hurricane Michael caused unprecedented damage to the Florida Panhandle, and we have students and families struggling to recover from losing their homes, vehicles, electronics and other items necessary for academic success. These funds will enable students in the hardest-hit communities to continue pursuing their education and career goals."
The Helios Education Link Program (HELP) provides funding to students impacted by Hurricane Michael. This grant assists students who need additional financial support while they are continuing their education. Eligible students are invited to apply for a grant up to $500.
Floridians can also help the affected colleges recover from Hurricane Michael by making a tax-deductible donation to the Florida College System Foundation’s FCS Cares initiative. The Florida College System will donate 100% of the funds donated to help students, faculty and staff gain access to emergency funds that can help with food, fresh water, clothing, fuel and more.
Florida College System Chancellor Madeline Pumariega said, “I am proud that through our FCS Cares initiative and the generosity of Helios Education Foundation, we can make a difference in the lives of the students who were impacted by the storm.”
Gulf Coast State College President Dr. John Holdnak said, “Gulf Coast State College is grateful for Helios Education Foundation’s support for students who were impacted by Hurricane Michael as the community continues to recover from the devastation. The FCS Cares initiative helps us provide resources that are desperately needed.”
Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons said, “The Chipola College community appreciates the financial assistance of Helios Education Foundation as students continue their educational journeys during this time of hardship. Our priority is to ensure students can return safely and identify what their needs are to help them move forward.”
Tallahassee Community College President Dr. Jim Murdaugh said, “I appreciate the Helios Education Foundation’s support in assisting TCC students impacted by Hurricane Michael. This welcome addition of emergency funds will provide students with short-term resources that enable them to continue their studies.”
To learn more about the Florida College System, visit www.floridacollegesystem.com.
