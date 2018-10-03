If you own property in Wakulla County but no one lives there, you can get a refund on your annual solid waste assessment.
Wakulla County requires all property owners to have trash pickup and assesses each property 196 dollars a year for the service.
However, if your property was vacant for the entire year, you can get the assessment back.
The Vacancy Adjustment Program allows any property owner to seek a refund of the Solid Waste Assessment for residential property which was vacant for the entire Fiscal Year from October 1st, 2017 – September 30th, 2018.
In order to qualify, the owner must complete a Vacancy Adjustment Application and file it with the County Administrator’s Office by October 15th.
The applicant must be the owner of the residential property and provide documentation from a utility provider that no utility services were provided to the residential property during the past fiscal year.
You can get more information and the application at the Wakulla County website at www.mywakulla.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/