Mosquito aerial spraying scheduled for Wednesday evening

October 23, 2018
Gulf County, FL — Because of a surge in the mosquito population from flooding caused by Hurricane Michael, aerial spraying for mosquitoes in Gulf County has been scheduled for Wednesday evening, weather permitting. Spraying is scheduled from dusk to dawn; approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The decision for aerial spraying was made because of the overwhelming increase in the mosquito population, with the advisement of county health officials and in direct response to citizens’ recent requests. At this time, there have been no reported or confirmed mosquito-borne diseases in Gulf County.
For more information about aerial spraying, please contact Gulf County Mosquito Control at 850-227-1401.
