Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Resumes Full Inpatient Services

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 19, 2018) – Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf resumed inpatient services this morning while utilities and communications continue to improve. The hospital in Port St. Joe will be fully operational Monday when surgical capabilities and outpatient diagnostic services will resume.
The Emergency Department continues to provide care as it has for the past week.
The state gave permission to use utility system water for drinking purposes once the hospital chlorinated the water system. The hospital is operating on normal power, phones within the facility are now working and cell phone coverage is improving.
Photo shows Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf on the day the hurricane hit the area. The emergency sign was repaired after the storm passed by the facilities management and storm recovery team that stayed at the hospital during the storm.
Other Updates:
• All Sacred Heart Medical Group offices, including those in Port St. Joe, Panama City Beach, Apalachicola and Wewahitchka, have resumed operations.
• Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast both remain full after receiving more than 130 patients transferred from Bay Medical Center in Panama City. Our staff is working hard today to care for 454 patients at SHHP and 88 patients at SHHEC.
• Our partners at Touchpoint have helped the Port St. Joe community by delivering 3,000 boxed meals. On Tuesday, Touchpoint and Sacred Heart associates fed more than 1,000 residents of Port St. Joe.
