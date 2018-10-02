Sea Turtle Release at Shell Point Beach 10/4 at 2pm

The 9/26 sea turtle release has been rescheduled for October 4th at 2pm at Shell Point Beach.
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab will be releasing some of our rehabilitation sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday October 4th, at 2:00 pm. One is a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle and one is a Green sea turtle. We will be down at Shell Point Beach to set our turtle friends back to their ocean journeys.
Here are some descriptions of the turtles we will be releasing:
Hi my name is Opal the Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle. I was found right here locally on Mashes Sands Pier. I'm still a juvenile sea turtle, and luckily Gulf Specimen Marine Lab picked me up to take care of me after I swallowed a hook from a local fisherman! The scratches on my shell are because I was attacked by a shark! I can turn really fast because of my shell and I was able to escape him! I will be released Thursday along with my other turtle friends.
Hi my name is Jade. I am a juvenile Green Sea Turtle. I was accidentally caught in nets by local fishermen. Sadly, Jade got pneumonia due to water entering her lungs however she has responded well to antibiotics and has been cleared by Dr. Griggs at Shepherd Springs Animal Hospital to be released. It hasn't been a long time here at the lab, but it's been a good time. Now I'm headed back out into the ocean.
Directions to Shell Point Beach:
SR Hwy 319 south to Coastal hwy. right on SDR98 right on Shell Point Rd (CR-267) (blinking yellow light turn left Beaty Taff rd.