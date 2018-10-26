Survivors May Now Visit State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Gulf County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A disaster recovery center is now open in Port Saint Joe in Gulf County.
Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA will open additional centers in affected counties in the coming days. The centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in counties designated in the Florida federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Michael.
Representatives from the State of Florida, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.
The center is located at:
Port Saint Joe Library
110 Library Drive
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Sunday through Saturday, 8am to 7pm local time
Other centers will soon be open in affected areas. Survivors can view locations by using the FEMA mobile app or by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.
Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov;
- Call 800-621-3362 (voice/711/VRS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.
All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology equipment, such as amplified phones and listening devices for people with hearing loss and magnifiers for people with vision loss. Video Remote Interpreting is available. In-person American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters are available by request. (If possible, please allow 24 hours to schedule an interpreter). The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.
Survivors may follow these links to access informational videos in American Sign Language:
- Disaster Recovery Centers (ASL): fema.gov/media-library/assets/
videos/127259
- Just ask (ASL): fema.gov/media-library/assets/
videos/111508
- FEMA assistance does not impact government benefits (ASL): fema.gov/media-library/assets/
videos/111582
- Requesting an interpreter (ASL): fema.gov/media-library/assets/
videos/172199
Florida homeowners, renters and business owners in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla, and Washington Counties may apply for disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Michael.
