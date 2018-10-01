The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research reserve will host a bay friendly landscaping workshop tomorrow.
During the workshop, which runs from 1 till 3:30, participants will learn about the impact their yard design and maintenance can have on adjacent water bodies.
You can also learn about resources to help you transform your yard into a low- maintenance,bay conscious landscape and find out more about Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens and bio-swales to filter storm water.
The class is free.
Please register for the class at https://www.anerrbayfriendly.eventbrite.com.
For more information contact Emily Jackson at 670-7743.
