The Apalachicola Riverkeeper's annual RiverTrek will start next week.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
This is the 11th year of the event which will take 14 participants on a 107 mile kayak trip over 5 days from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
Two of this year's participants and from Apalachicola - Janine Gedmin and Anita Grove; Other participants range from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
The volunteer kayakers will travel the entirety of the Apalachicola River starting October the 9th - on the way they will meet with expert biologists, historians and others along the route.
They will return to Apalachicola for a big party on Saturday. October the 13th.
The paddlers raise money to support the Apalachicola Riverkeeper – last year's group raised nearly 60 thousand dollars.
Each paddler is currently gathering sponsors—you can find out about each participant and donate to the cause by going on-line to www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek.
http://live.oysterradio.com/