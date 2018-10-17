Updated recovery information from he City of Apalachicola

Wednesday, October 17 -- Boil Water Notice for the Apalachicola Water System has been Rescinded
Water tests have come back clear. The precautionary boil water notice is now rescinded.
Wednesday, October 17 -- Additional Waiver Information!!
The City Commissioners have decided to waive residential permit fees and inspection fees for individuals doing their own work for 30 days. The commissioners have also waived site plat review fees as long as repairs being made to the home bring the structure back to its original state. Waiver of fees does not apply to contractor work or work on commercial structures.
REMEMBER: You still need inspections and approvals from the city before proceeding with any electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling, or structural repairs!!
Wednesday, October 17 -- Mid-Morning Update
The Apalachicola City Hall has relocated to the Van Johnson Complex [the old high school] and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Apalachicola Library is also open for limited services from noon to 6 p.m. Internet, faxing and scanning are available. If you are using your WiFi devices, please bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.
FEMA will begin door-to-door contact today, starting in Alligator Point and working through the county.
The City has contracts in place for CURBSIDE DEBRIS REMOVAL and monitoring. Schedules and additional information will be posted as it becomes available.
The distribution point for water and MRES is now closed.
http://live.oysterradio.com/