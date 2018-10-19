U.S. 98 Open to Two-Way Traffic

Chipley – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced today that the department has completed temporary repairs to U.S. 98 and the roadway is now open to two-way, local traffic. However, checkpoints remain in place in Mexico Beach.
The department is asking the public to please be mindful of FDOT contractors and first responders travelling to and from hard hit areas to make necessary repairs to the infrastructure in the Panhandle. To help expedite their work, it is essential that vehicles and pedestrians limit their travel on U.S. 98 in Gulf and Franklin counties.
The temporary repairs will be made permanent once the situation allows.
For the latest closures and updates, travelers can access Florida’s 511 service from cell phones, landlines and online at www.FL511.com. For more information, follow FDOT on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or on Facebook at Facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
http://live.oysterradio.com/