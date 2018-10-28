U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Right of Entry Collection Centers will be Collocated with FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Beginning Oct. 28, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will relocate most Blue Roof Right of Entry collection centers to FEMA disaster recovery centers beginning Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at 8 a.m. Collocating with FEMA disaster recovery centers will give survivors a “one-stop-shop” for disaster assistance programs including Operation Blue Roof.
“Our team is constantly reviewing the best options and locations for Operation Blue Roof, in coordination with FEMA, in order to streamline services for those affected by Hurricane Michael,” said Lt. Col. Richard Gussenhoven, USACE Task Force Michael Commander. “We are proud to have installed over 500 blue roofs, at no cost to homeowners, since the program began and will continue to install hundreds daily as long as there is a need.”
The schedules will remain 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time for their location).
· Bay County DRC - Bay County Public Library, 898 West 11th Street, Panama City, FL 32401
· Bay County - Walmart Supercenter, 2101 S FL-77, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
· Bay County - Walmart, 15495 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
· Calhoun County DRC - Sam Atkins Park, NW Silas Green Street, Blountstown, FL 32424
· Gadsden County DRC - (Old) Gretna Elementary School, 706 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Gretna, FL 32332
· Gulf County DRC - Port Saint Joe Library, 110 Library Drive, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
· Gulf County, Wewahitchka Information Center, 211 N State Road 71,Wewahitchka, FL 32465
· Jackson County DRC - University Extension Office, 2737 Penn Avenue, Marianna, FL 32448
The Blue Roof program provides a temporary covering of blue reinforced plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property affected by Hurricane Michael until permanent repairs can be made. This program is available at no cost to eligible primary homeowners and landlords. For photos and video of the program, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/usacesad
Current information is available at www.usace.army.mil/blueroof and at 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). Information is available in both English and Spanish through this single number.
Eligibility requirements
• Only primary residences with standard shingled roofs are eligible to receive a temporary blue roof.
• Metal roofs and mobile homes may be repaired as practical on a case-by-case basis.
• Roofs with greater than 50 percent structural damage are not eligible for this program.
• Every owner or landlord that has a signed Right of Entry form will be visited.
• If a home is being rented, the tenant must provide written permission from the owner prior to signing Right of Entry.
