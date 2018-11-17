1622 Shellfish Harvesting Area Update - Management Plan Closure

CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:__11/17/18_____
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on __Saturday November 17th, 2018__ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1622 Apalachicola Bay Winter CA West Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties:
_______Franklin_____________
Basis for action:
Operating procedures in Chapter 5L-1.003 (1),
Florida Administrative Code
The closure is based on a change in conditions specifically required under the management plan. Water samples will continue to be collected and analyzed for the area until the sample results conform to the management plan.
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
http://live.oysterradio.com/