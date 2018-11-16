The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center in Eastpoint will reopen to the public at the end of this month.
The center will reopen in a limited capacity on November the 27th.
Hurricane Michael left the Nature center's aquariums, boardwalks and bay overlook out of commission.
The Nature Center building itself was not damaged by the storm, but the area below the building where the pumps and filtration systems that maintained the center's aquariums were located were flooded by Apalachicola Bay waters, and several large pieces of essential aquarium equipment were carried away.
The aquariums will be inoperable for some time.
The surge also broke pipes and shorted and corroded electrical components.
ANERR staff has been working to repair damages with additional help from volunteers and the Florida Coastal Office Recovery Team.
When the ANERR Nature Center re-opens on November 27th, it will open in a limited capacity with a new temporary exhibit showcasing photographs of copepods at the microscopic level.
