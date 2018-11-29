FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 29, 2018
Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve’s Nature Center Reopens Following Hurricane Michael
~Staff continue to make repairs and work to fully reopen reserve~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Following impacts from Hurricane Michael in early October, the Nature Center at Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) has reopened in a limited capacity. Visitors are invited to view a new, temporary exhibit by Dr. Stan Kunigelis showcasing macroscopic photographs of copepods, small crustaceans found in nearly every freshwater and saltwater habitat.
Immediately following the storm, ANERR staff began working to repair damage to the reserve’s aquariums, boardwalks and the bay overlook, and efforts are ongoing. While ANERR’s Nature Center building was not severely damaged by Hurricane Michael, the area below the building – which houses pumps and filtration systems that maintain the aquariums in the center – was flooded by Apalachicola Bay waters.
Several large pieces of essential aquarium equipment were carried away, and the surge also broke pipes and shorted and corroded electrical components. Due to these impacts, the aquariums in the nature center are currently inoperable as staff work to make repairs.
Thanks to the work of dedicated staff and the Florida Coastal Office Recovery Team, which includes staff from around the state who have experience rebuilding after storm damage, the reserve is on its way to full recovery.
