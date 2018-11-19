Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area is being closed because of high river levels.
The Apalachicola River crested at 19.6 feet on Sunday, over 2 feet above flood stage.
Once river levels fall, state officials will take water samples from the area and reopen when the water quality allows.
This is the second closure in the past few days – area 1622, the Conditionally Approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area, was closed on Saturday.
