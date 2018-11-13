FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 9, 2018
Celebrate Florida Paddlesports Month
~Explore paddling trails and Florida State Parks this November ~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection invites Florida's residents and visitors to celebrate Florida Paddlesports Month this November by exploring the more than 4,000 miles of designated paddling trails throughout the state.
“Florida’s rivers and waterways are some of the most scenic and ecologically-rich in the world,” Florida Park Service Director Eric Draper said. “Florida Paddlesports Month is a great time to get out on the water and enjoy Florida’s outdoors with friends and family. State parks offer many different paddling experiences, and DEP’s designated paddling trails make it easy to find your next adventure.”
Florida is home to 67 state designated paddling trails,
coordinated by the Florida Park Service's Office of Greenways and Trails. Annually, an estimated 13.5 million residents and visitors enjoy the beauty and health benefits of paddlesports in Florida.
Florida’s fall and winter months provide the perfect weather for exploring paddling trails and waters found throughout the state. Florida's state parks offer a range of paddling opportunities, including kayaking the many springs at Ichetucknee Springs, paddleboarding the mangrove-lined waterways at Dr. Von D Mizell-Eula Johnson or exploring a rare coastal dune lake at Topsail Hill Preserve. Paddlers can observe wildlife and some of Florida’s seasonal visitors, such as various waterfowl and manatees.
November also features many statewide events that provide Florida's residents and visitors the opportunity to explore Florida's natural ecosystems: