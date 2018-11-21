Disaster Recovery Centers Post New Operating Hours Starting Sunday November 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Disaster recovery centers in seven counties will now be closed on Sundays, while others have adjusted operating hours.
If you are a Hurricane Michael survivor, you can visit a DRC if you have questions about disaster assistance or if you need one-on-one assistance in applying. Representatives from the state of Florida, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.
See the list below for the location nearest you.
County
Location
Operating Hours/Days
Franklin
Carrabelle Public Library
311 Saint James Avenue Carrabelle, FL 32322
Mon-Sat 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Sundays
http://live.oysterradio.com/