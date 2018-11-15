FEMA Seeking Applicants to Join Hurricane Michael Recovery Team

Tallahassee, Fla. – FEMA is hiring people who live in areas affected by Hurricane Michael to join our recovery team as temporary employees. Hiring temporary staff locally allows FEMA to diversify the workforce while affording opportunities for survivors to help other survivors.
Jobs are available in Tallahassee and other areas in Florida recovering from Hurricane Michael. If interested in joining FEMA as a Temporary Local Hire, applicants can view open positions on USAjobs.gov, and search keyword “FEMA” or “local hire” and “Florida” in the location field.
In particular, FEMA is looking for people with a general background in construction, project management, engineering, public works, or working with local governments to fill Public Assistance Site Inspector and Program Delivery Manager positions. These jobs entail validating disaster damage and collecting specific and detailed information on damaged public facilities.
In addition to Public Assistance Site Inspectors and Program Delivery Managers, other positions will be opening in the future.
Temporary Local Hires
FEMA hires local residents, who are often disaster survivors themselves, to help their fellow citizens in the recovery process. Local hiring allows disaster survivors to get back to work while augmenting local long-term recovery.
Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined, rather than a competitive, process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments up to one year.
Visit www.USAjobs.gov for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation.
