FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officer Sauls and Lieutenant Cook were contacted about a suspicious vehicle on the Box R Wildlife Management Area early Saturday morning. After responding they found a significant amount of blood and deer hair in and around the truck. After a short investigation and a couple of interviews they determined that the owner of the truck was night hunting in the area the previous night. The subject had shot a spike deer with the use of a gun and light. The subject was cited, and the deer and gun seized.
LEON COUNTY
Officer Schulz was patrolling the Apalachicola WMA on FR 305 when he observed a vehicle parked in the woods. He stopped and contacted the occupants. He was assisted by Investigator Conlin and Officers Hofheinz and Hughes. After conducting the investigation, Officer Schulz arrested one subject for possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, resisting without violence and tampering with evidence. The other two subjects were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Corbin and Officer Specialist Pifer received a complaint reference an anchored boat in Rocky Bayou not displaying an anchor light and a navigational hazard. The officers responded by vessel and located a 34’ cabin style vessel. The vessel displayed an expired Florida registration as of 2011. Officer Corbin contacted the last registered owner who advised that he had sold it. The previous owner provided the name of the new owner. Officer Corbin contacted the new owner who provided a bill of sale dated 8/2018. The new owner was cited and issued a notice to appear for failure to transfer vessel into his name within 30 days and no anchor light.
Officer Corbin and Officer Specialist Pifer were on vessel patrol conducting boating safety and resource protection in Santa Rosa Sound when they observed a 29-foot anchored sailboat in deteriorating condition. Upon closer inspection, the vessel’s mast was lying down across the vessel without a sail attached, the hull was extremely barnacle laden, and the vessel appeared abandoned. The entrance into the cabin had a gap leaving the vessel open to elements. The officer observed approximately 2 feet of standing water inside. Most of the contents inside the vessel were covered in mold and mildew. The vessel does not have a motor attached to the stern and it is unknown if the vessel contains a motor or if the motor works. The sailboat, by definition, meets the statute requirements of a derelict vessel. Through the vessel registration, Officer Corbin was able to identify the owner. The owner has an address listed in Tennessee. Officer Corbin completed an affidavit to secure an arrest warrant for leaving a derelict vessel in state waters.
Officers Corbin and Matechik responded to three black bears in garbage complaint off Overbrook Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Upon arrival, the officers located a female bear and two cubs in a tree. Also, they observed two residential garbage cans knocked over with household garbage/waste scattered on the lawns. The officers spoke to the two homeowners who had their garbage cans knocked over. The officers educated them of the laws requiring garbage cans being secured. Both homeowners were issued non-compliance letters.
Officer Maltais was on land patrol conducting resource protection during the first phase of archery hunting season on Eglin Wildlife Management (WMA). The officers observed a parked unattended Dodge Ram truck blocking a gate. Officer Maltais traced the subject’s steps as far as he could in wooded area of Eglin. When Officer Maltais lost the subject’s track, he contacted K-9 Officer Hutchinson and his dog Zara for assistance. After the K-9 unit arrived and began their search, the subject stepped out of the woods onto main road where Officer Maltais made contact. With the help of the K-9-unit Officer Maltais determined the subject had baited the area surrounding his tree stand with corn. Officer Maltais cited and issued the subject a notice to appear for baiting on a management area. Warnings were issued for blocking a gate and failure to check-in prior to heading to tree stand.
Officer Corbin was on land patrol conducting fisheries inspections in the Fort Walton Beach area. The officer observed three individuals actively fishing at the Liza Jackson Park. As Officer Corbin approached the subject, he observed what appeared to be a red drum cut in half placed on the railing of the fishing pier. In conversation, one of the individuals said he had caught the small red drum, and that he was using as bait. The only half left of the red drum was the midsection to the head. The officer issued the individual a notice to appear citation for failure to land fish in whole condition and possession of undersized red drum.
Officer Corbin received a compliant reference a subject harvesting and keeping undersize pompano at the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier. The officer was provided a description of the subject. Upon arriving, the officer contacted the individual, and in conversation, asked the subject if he had any luck catching fish. Officer Corbin explained the complaint regarding the harvest of undersize pompano. An inspection of a cooler revealed six undersized pompano, all measuring under ten inch fork length. The officer issued the individual a notice to appear citation for possession of undersized pompano.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Lewis received a complaint about a baited blind in Blackwater Wildlife Management Area (WMA.) He located the baited blind and observed that it was covered with freshly cut pine trees from the surrounding area. Officer Lewis encountered a subject on a road near the baited blind carrying the blind’s storage bag. The subject admitted to cutting the trees used to cover the blind. Officer Lewis explained to the subject that cutting trees in a WMA was a criminal offense and issued the subject a notice to appear for cutting trees in a WMA.
Officers Mullins and Roberson received a complaint about the harvest of a short-horned buck in Blackwater State Forest. The officers visited a subject’s residence to speak about the illegal deer. After investigation, the subject admitted that he hid the horns in the back of a vehicle at another location. The officers located and measured the horns’ main beams which were 8 inches on both sides. The suspect admitted he harvested the illegal deer in Blackwater State Forest and was charged with the taking of the illegal deer.
WAKULLA COUNTY
Officers Hughes and Korade were on water patrol near the St. Marks Lighthouse. They conducted a boating and resource inspection on a subject sitting in his boat on the river. Officer Hughes detected the faint smell of cannabis when the subject moved near him during the inspection. After completing the inspections, Officer Hughes addressed the odor of cannabis he had detected. The investigation concluded with Officer Hughes citing the subject for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Ramos represented FWC at Escambia High school at their annual Law Enforcement Career day where local and federal police agencies were on-hand to discuss law enforcement careers with interested students. Students enjoyed the many static displays including an opportunity to tour a FWC patrol truck and patrol vessel. Officer Ramos spoke with many curious students and explained the unique roles and responsibilities that conservation law enforcement officers serve across the state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Officer Pekerol and Officer Specialist Miller participated in the Veterans Day Parade in Jefferson County. The officers pulled an airboat and represented the agency.
http://live.oysterradio.com/