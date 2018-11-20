Holiday events along Florida's Forgotten Coast this month

|
Apalachicola Downtown Christmas CelebrationThe Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, November 23 from 4- 8 pm. The streets of Apalachicola will be lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Holiday spirit Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4pm at Riverfront park on Water Street. Stay the night and enjoy Shop Small Saturday countywide. Click here for details.
Holiday on the Harbor & Boat Parade of Lights December 8The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce will host the 2019 Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 8 from 3 - 9 pm in downtown Carrabelle. This year’s Holiday on the Harbor will include a street festival featuring children’s activities, vendors, live music and of course, the boat parade at dusk. Downtown Carrabelle merchants will be open during the festival with holiday specials. Stay for the weekend and enjoy a host of activities throughout Carrabelle. Click here for details.
Holiday Fresh Market December 1
Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre on Avenue E and Market Street. Details here.
Jingle Jog December 1
Carrabelle's annual 5k Run/Walk Jingle Jog will be held at 8:30am, Saturday, December 1. This fun run/walk begins and ends at the Franklin County Senior Center. All participants will get a yummy pancake breakfast after the race! Entry fee $20 if received by one week early/ $25 after and race day and includes a short sleeve shirt and breakfast. Details here.
Eastpoint Christmas Celebration December 14
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 14. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. behind Seller’s Plaza. The parade runs down Highway 98, takes a right at Fisherman’s Choice and ends at the Eastpoint Pavilion where Santa will have yummy treats on hand and his helpers will give out toys to all the good little boys and girls.
SGI's Island Palm Tree Lighting December 7
Greet Santa when he arrives at St. George Island's Lighthouse Park on Friday, December 7 and enjoy the festive illuminating of holiday lights on the Cape St. George Lighthouse, Visitor Center, and along Franklin Boulevard. There will be a fun run goodies, carolers, and of course, Santa and tree lighting will occur about sunset.
Ilse Newell Christmas Concert December 16
The Ilse Newell (IN) Concert series will present an All Brass Christmas Concert on Friday, December 16 beginning at 4pm at Apalachicola's Trinity Episcopal Church. The concert will be followed by a "Meet the Artists" reception. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, the Alliance Brass is hailed as “the perfect blend of virtuosity and vitality." A reception will follow the concert. Click here for details.
Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff Jan. 18-19
Apalachicola's 9th Annual Oyster Cook-off will be held Friday and Saturday, January 18-19, 2019 in downtown Historic Apalachicola. The event will feature a silent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy the day.
Give The Gift of Relaxation!
Now is the perfect time to book a last minute holiday getaway or to reserve your Spring 2019 vacation. Lodging providers in Franklin County feature a great selection of beachfront vacation homes, historic B&Bs or anything in between to suit your vacation needs.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Resort Vacation Propertiesis featuring Fall and Holiday stays at a 30% off their regular mid season rates. Collins Vacation Rentals specials include individual property discounts, Fall Savings Specials, Winter Escape Specials, Stay 4 Nights and Get 5th Night Free as well as other discounts. Suncoast Vacation Rentals is featuring value season rates through February. The Buccaneer Innis offering a getaway that features Stay 6 consecutive nights and get the 7th one free plus a 10% discount for seniors over 55, government employees, and/or military. Several properties at Ficklin & Company feature book 4 nights and get 5th free and repeat guest thank you discounts.
APALACHICOLA
Several Robinson Vacation Rental properties feature a fourth night free special. The Gibson Inn will host its popular Murder Mystery weekend November 30-December 2, 2018.
Secrets &Sweet Tea Nov 30 - Dec 2
Secrets & Sweet Tea is a southern comedy that takes place at the wake of Samuel Strainwhistle, a local Apalachicola millionaire. Various residents come to pay their respects, each hoping that Samuel has left a little something in his will for them. As the show progresses everyone learns the true secrets of these Apalachicola mourners. Details here.
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Apalachicola's bimonthly Farmers' Market will be hosted November 24, December 8 and December 22. Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM.