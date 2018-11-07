Lecture: Revealing The Secrets Of The Deep: A Brief History Of Ocean Exploration

By Dr. Sandra Brooke, PhD, Research Faculty, FSU Coastal & Marine Lab, Florida State University
Have you ever gazed at the ocean and wondered what was out there? Well, humans have been doing the same thing for a very long time. Ancient civilization began sailing the seas around 4000 BC and the 15th century heralded ambitious voyages by the Chinese and Europeans. Early endeavors were focused on discovery of new resources, but by the 17th century scientific voyages had begun. Today we have sophisticated ships and other tools to assist our understanding of the deep sea. This lecture follows human discovery of our oceans and presents a glimpse into the future of exploration.