Lecture: Revealing The Secrets Of The Deep: A Brief History Of Ocean Exploration

Thursday
November 8, 2018
From 7pm to 8pm 
FSUCML Auditorium
3618 US-98
St. Teresa, FL 32358
Free & Open To the Public. Refreshments available before talk  
Revealing The Secrets Of  The Deep: A Brief History Of Ocean Exploration
By Dr. Sandra Brooke, PhD, Research Faculty, FSU Coastal & Marine Lab, Florida State University

Have you ever gazed at the ocean and wondered what was out there? Well, humans have been doing the same thing for a very long time. Ancient civilization began sailing the seas around 4000 BC and the 15th century heralded ambitious voyages by the Chinese and Europeans. Early endeavors were focused on discovery of new resources, but by the 17th century scientific voyages had begun. Today we have sophisticated ships and other tools to assist our understanding of the deep sea. This lecture follows human discovery of our oceans and presents a glimpse into the future of exploration.
About the Speaker:  Dr. Brooke has a BSc. in Biological
Sciences, and an MSc in Marine Biology, but her career in
the deep sea began with her Ph.D., which was a joint venture between Harbor Branch Oceanographic in Florida, and Southampton Oceanography Center in England.   Her research focuses on the biology, ecology, and conservation of deep sea
ecosystems, specifically deep corals and their associates, and chemosynthetic communities. Most of her research has been in the North Atlantic but she has also worked on Alaskan cold water
corals and hydrothermal vents in the Eastern Pacific.  Recently Dr. Brooke was part of a research team that discovered a new 85 mile long coral reef about 160 miles off of the coast Charleston, South Carolina.
